FILE – In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at Wrigley Field in Chicago, where the Chicago Cubs will use Wrigley Field as a food distribution hub to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. A protest and march against Lightfoot is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Emmy and Peabody Award winner as well as long time journalist for FOX32 Chicago, Darlene Hill, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti on the issue of Lightfoot’s announcement that she would give one-on-one interviews on the occasion of her two-year anniversary in office only to people of color.

