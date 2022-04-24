Criminal defense lawyer Patrick Campanelli joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the continuation of the Johnny Depp trial. They addressed his testimony claiming violence enacted upon him by Amber Heard, the texts he sent others in regards to Amber Heard, and whether or not either of them should be depicted as the victim in their relationship. Later, they discussed the William Husel trial in which physician William Husel was found not guilty of killing 14 people by ways of fentanyl overdosage.

