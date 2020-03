Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, joined by other GOP leaders, speaks to reporters after President Donald Trump attended a closed-door Republican lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Trump wants Congress to pass payroll tax relief as he looks to calm financial markets’ fears over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Jill O’Brien, from the law firm of Laner Muchin, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and what it can do for the American public for Coronavirus relief. You can contact Jill with your questions at jobrien@lanermuchin.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.