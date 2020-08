WGN Radio's Karen Conti is joined by Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs as they talk about the unclaimed funds being returned to Illinois residents by his office. Mike tells you how to access these potential funds and answers caller questions on these returns. To inquire for your potential funds, visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.