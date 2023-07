Jordan Scherer, private investigator, joins Karen Conti to discuss his work on the case of the 15 or so young men found in Chicago’s waterways in the past 18 months and the Gilgo Beach murder defendant’s apprehension after 15 years. If you need to reach out to Jordan, call him at 312-489-8867 or email him at info@rapischicago.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction