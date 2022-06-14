Author of “Get Capone” and “Ali: A Life,” Jonathan Eig, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss these two icons of American history. First, they discussed how difficult it was to catch Capone on any of his crimes and the subsequent look into his taxes lead by George E.Q. Johnson and other tax attorneys. Later, they highlighted Muhammad Ali, his refusal to join the draft, and the verdict given his affiliation with the Nation of Islam.

