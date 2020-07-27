How will the George Floyd case change the world for African Americans?

Lance Williams, Ph.D. is a Professor of Urban Community Studies at Northeastern Illinois University. He served as the National Coordinator of the African American Male Initiative for the President’s Roundtable and is the author of two books, Culture and Perceptions of Violence Related Behaviors Among Adolescents, a model for retooling young African American males against violence and The Almighty Black P Stone Nation: The Rise, Fall, and Resurgence of an American Gang. He joins the Karen Conti show to discuss what role gangs have in violence and common misconceptions about shootings.