In the midst of the popularity of the documentary ‘George Carlin’s American Dream,’ WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by attorney Tom Schneider to discuss the time he was asked to prosecute the legendary comedian only to end up being called to his defense. The conversation eventually turned to a discussion about our First Amendment right giving us Freedom of Speech as they delved into the well-known ‘7 Things You Can’t Say On TV’ bit and how it was received by some during the 1972 Milwaukee Summerfest.

