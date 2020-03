A gate area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is crowded with travelers awaiting Delta flight 1420 to Atlanta, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Weary travelers returning to the U.S. amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions are being greeted by long lines and hourslong waits for required medical screenings at airports. (John Scalzi via AP)

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by travel expert, blogger and TV personality, Jeanenne Tornatore. Jeanenne gives us the scoop on how to handle your upcoming travel plans through this period of social distancing.

