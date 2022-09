The lawyer representing The Monkees in their case against the FBI, Mark Zaid, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the trial in which surviving member Micky Dolenz believes the FBI has kept a secret dossier on him and his bandmates. Mark went on to talk about other musicians that the FBI and its Director at the time, J. Edgar Hoover, had dossiers of and whether or not this precedent has continued now, among other things.

