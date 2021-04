FILE – This 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Cook County Sheriff Sheriff Tom Dart plans to provide an update on a years long effort to identify unnamed victims of Gacy Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in Chicago. Dart will discuss the investigation that he launched in 2011. His office exhumed the skeletal remains of eight of at least 33 young men Gacy stabbed or strangled in the 1970s. (AP Photo/File)

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by Tracy Ullman, executive producer of ‘John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise,’ the six-part documentary series about one of the world’s most notorious serial killers. Tracy shares unique stories and experiences from the docuseries, available now on Peacock.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.