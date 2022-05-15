Executive Director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, Harvard-educated attorney, and former Miss America, Erika Harold joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss her time in the Miss America Pageant, the opportunities it provided her and other women, her thoughts on the negative opinions on the pageant, and more! Later, she addressed what the Illinois Supreme Court Commission of Professionalism does to maintain attorney civility, mental health, and to promote self-care.

