Chicago attorney Peter Flowers joins Karen Conti to talk about his recent case in which former Philadelphia Eagles’ special-teams captain Chris Maragos was awarded $43.5 million by a jury against medical professionals for surgery and rehab on his knee. The allegations were that they allowed him to return to the field prematurely to his own personal detriment. You can contact Peter Flowers at pjf@meyers-flowers.com if you need a personal injury lawyer.

