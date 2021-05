Dr. Alan Childs, a psychologist who does custody evaluations, joins the Karen Conti Show! In light of Mother’s Day, he and Karen Conti talk about children in divorce, how custody decisions are made, and parental alienation syndrome. Learn more about Dr. Childs on his website, dralanchildsandassociates.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.