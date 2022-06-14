Copyright Lawyer and Partner at Marshall Gerstein, Julianne Hartzell, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss musician, Andy Stone’s lawsuit against Mariah Carey, record producer, Walter Afanasieff, and Sony Music Entertainment for copyright infringement in regards to the holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.” They addressed what copyright infringement focuses on, what it actually protects, and the reason as to why people such as Andy Stone wait so long to make these claims. Later, Karen and Julianne talked about the cease and desist letter that was sent to several Las Vegas wedding chapels, urging them to stop using the name, likeness, the voice, and the image of Elvis Presley.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction