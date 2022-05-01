Professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School, Professor Richard Garnett, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to address the Supreme Court case regarding a high school football coach, Coach Kennedy, in Washington being fired for kneeling at the 50 yard line after every game and saying a prayer. Professor Garnett assessed whether this actually violated the separation of Church and State and whether or not he should have been fired.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction