Professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School, Professor Richard Garnett, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to address the Supreme Court case regarding a high school football coach, Coach Kennedy, in Washington being fired for kneeling at the 50 yard line after every game and saying a prayer. Professor Garnett assessed whether this actually violated the separation of Church and State and whether or not he should have been fired.
Did Coach Kennedy violate the separation of Church and State?
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
