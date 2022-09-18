WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Karen Conti
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Sep 18, 2022 / 05:55 PM CDT
Updated: Sep 18, 2022 / 05:55 PM CDT
Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell, Jr. joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to address the false rumors regarding the bail provisions of the Safe-T Act. Later, he shares his thoughts on the statements surrounding the false rumors.
