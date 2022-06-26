Richard Garnett, Law Professor at Notre Dame, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss freedom of religion and the separation of church and state. He highlighted the case involving a Maine educational program that provides tuition assistance to parents in school districts that don’t have high schools, allowing them to choose another high school or private for their children to attend. However, this program excludes religious schools which brings up the argument whether or not this violates our freedom of religion.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction