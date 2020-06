Dan Herbert, former decorated police officer and defense lawyer for Jason VanDyke, joins Karen Conti to discuss the ongoing case of George Floyd. They talk about how you might approach the case and the questionable restrainment tactics used. To contact Dan or his legal team, visit www.danherbertlaw.com or call his firm at (312) 655-7660.

