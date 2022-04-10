WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by former Cook County Public Defender, Amy Campanelli, to discuss the reaction that now, Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson received during her hearing for having worked as a public defender. She stressed the need for public defense attorneys and cited wrongful convictions and disproportionate punishments as reasons they are a necessity.
Defending public defenders: ‘If we didn’t have lawyers to defend criminal defendants, there would be no justice’
by: Andrew Harris
