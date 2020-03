Damon Cheronis on defending Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein defense attorney, Damon Cheronis joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti discussing objectivity in the judicial system and his involvement with the Harvey Weinstein trial. For more information or to contact Damon Cheronis and his practice, visit www.cheronislaw.com.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3736029/3736029_2020-03-02-033929.64kmono.mp3]

