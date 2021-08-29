Cult expert Dr. Steven Hassan talks about the following of R. Kelly

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is with Dr. Steven Hassan, Founder of Freedom of Mind Resource Center and an expert on cults, who joins the show to talk about if the following R. Kelly got was a cult. Dr. Hassan also discusses his time in a cult and how he got out of it as well as shares his knowledge about other cults. You can buy Dr. Hassan’s books here.

