The sun rises over a choppy Lake Michigan as seen from Montrose Harbor on a cold and windy Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Former NYPD detective Kevin Gannon and freelance writer John Sundholm join Karen Conti to discuss the bodies of men in Chicago that have been found in Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. They elaborate on the possibility of these murders being the work of a serial killer.

