FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan, 13, 2021, file photo, state Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, center, holds up his fist while wearing a black glove after the criminal justice reform bill passed the Illinois House during the lame-duck session for the Illinois House of Representatives held at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is with Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli to talk about the criminal justice reform bill signed by Governor Pritzker this week, eliminating cash bail. Amy also shares the many services offered by the Law Office of the Cook County Public Defender.

