Former State Representative, Cook County Commissioner, and candidate for Cook County judge, John Fritchey, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss current legal issues. They addressed how the NRA lobbies legislators to pass certain laws, especially given the current rise in mass shootings, what it takes to be a good judge, what his thoughts are on the balance between social justice and cracking down on crime, and more!

