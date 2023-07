Andrew Willinger, Executive Director, Center for Firearms Law Talking joins Karen Conti to talk about the Supreme Court decision that will soon come down ruling on whether domestic violence abusers can be barred from possessing a firearm. To learn more visit https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4372185 or https://firearmslaw.duke.edu/secondthoughts/

