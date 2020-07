Native American Law expert Brian Pierson joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti in light of the Supreme Court decision about Oklahoma belonging in part to the Native Americans. Brian explains what this means for the rights and jurisdiction of Native Americans in Oklahoma.

