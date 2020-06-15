Big cats and animal welfare with Carney Anne Nasser

Tiger King was viewed by 34 million people in the first 10 days of airing. Carney Anne Nasser, Director and Assistant Clinical Professor of the Animal Welfare Clinic at Michigan State University College of Law, discusses the actions of Joe Exotic, animal welfare, and BIG cats with WGN Radio’s Karen Conti. You can listen to Carney Anne’s podcast Tiger Talk on Anchor or Spotify and visit her website www.carneyannenasser.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.