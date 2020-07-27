Basics of lobbying: What is legal and what is not legal?

WGN Radio's Karen Conti is joined by Martin Redish, law professor at the Northwestern University School of Law, to talk about the constitutionality the government has on quarantines, travel bans and other policies put in place during the pandemic.

