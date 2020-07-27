Basics of lobbying: What is legal and what is not legal?

It made national news when the Chicago U.S. Attorney brought charges against ComEd for bribery. The allegations were that ComEd gave money and jobs to people associated with House Speaker Michael Madigan to gain favorable legislation. Madigan has not been charged. The electric company agreed to pay $200 million and will continue to cooperate. The investigation has moved to other companies who may have engaged in similar acts including ATT. There are ongoing investigations that continue into what other companies and what individuals may have been involved. Michael Synowiecki of Daley and Georges joins the Karen Conti Show to discuss the line between donating money to politicians and getting favorable treatment.