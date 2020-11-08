Author Scott Turow on ‘The Last Trial’

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti spends time with best-selling American author and lawyer Scott Turow to discuss his latest novel, “The Last Trial.” Scott explains the basis of his novel that documents what can go wrong during the approval process for an experimental drug, the processes of the F.D.A. and much more! You can learn more about Scott and purchase any of his books at www.scottturow.com.

