For Valentine’s Day, WGN Radio’s Karen Conti talks with author and historian Chriss Lyon about the historic events known as the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. Learn more about the unsolved crime with Chriss’s book, “A Killing in Capone’s Playground: The True Story of the Hunt for the Most Dangerous Man Alive.”

