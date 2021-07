Convicted murderer Richard Speck, left, is escorted by police into Peoria County Court house in Peoria, Illinois, June 5, 1967, where he heard Judge Herbert Paschen sentence him to death for the killing of eight nurses in Chicago in summer. He is handcuffed to Capt. Richard Diekhoff, center, of the Peoria County Sheriff’s office. (AP Photo)

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is with Dennis Breo, author of “Crime of the Century: Richard Speck and the Murders that Rocked a Nation”, talks about his book and his time covering the Robert Speck murders with July being the 55th anniversary of the murders.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.