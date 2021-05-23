Attorney Tom Paris discusses $43 million verdict in Cook County court

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is with attorney Tom Paris discussing the $43 million verdict that took place in Cook County, the first verdict since the reopening of jury trials. They dive into personal injury cases, car accident law, medical malpractice and take a few WGN Radio listener questions. Contact Tom’s practice at (312) 759-1600 or visit tomparislaw.com.

