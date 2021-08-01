Attorney Steven Glink talks back to school issues relating to COVID

Karen Conti

by: jheinrichwgnam

Posted: / Updated:

With the new year school coming up, WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is with attorney Steven Glink to talk about what schools can do regarding, mask mandates, vaccines, and COVID testing. Steven also talks about the increase bullying in schools due to social media. Contact Steven with you educational rights inquiries at (847) 480-7749 or email: steve@educationrights.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.

