Attorney Sam Adam Jr. shares what to expect in closing arguments of the Derek Chauvin trial

Karen Conti

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill speaks to the jury after the state and the defense rest their case, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is with attorney Sam Adam Jr., who represented former Governor Rod Blagojevich in the first trial that resulted in a hung jury. Sam joins the show in light of the Derek Chauvin trial and explains what to expect in the closing arguments due to begin on Monday. To contact Sam and his firm, call (312) SAM-ADAM or visit samadamjrlawgroup.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.

