An American flag flies from a crane next to the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition teams are preparing to bring down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Condo and HOA legal expert Nicholas Bartzen, of Altus Legal LLC, joins the Karen Conti Show discussing liability for the Surfside collapse in Miami, FL and the duty of homeowners associations to make decisions about repairs. You can contact Altus Legal by calling (312) 450-6655 or email them at admin@altuslegal.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.