Attorney Jeff Storms discusses early events in Derek Chauvin trial

A passerby stops to take a photo of a George Floyd picture hanging on the fence surrounding the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues on Friday, April 2, 2021. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Newmark Storms Dworak LLC attorney Jeff Storms joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the recent events in the Derek Chauvin trial. Jeff is part of the team civilly representing the next of kin of George Perry Floyd Jr., and filed the civil lawsuit on behalf of the family in 2020. You can contact the firm of Newmark Storms Dworak LLC on their website, www.newmarkstorms.com.

