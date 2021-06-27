Attorney Fritz Huszagh answers insurance coverage questions

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monday June, 28th is National Insurance Awareness Day and WGN Radio’s Karen Conti celebrates with FKH Legal attorney & counselor Fritz Huszagh to answer your insurance coverage questions. They discuss what kind of storm damage is covered, advice about car insurance, umbrella coverage and much more. Contact Fritz with your insurance inquiries at (312) 305-3521 or visit his website fkhlegal.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.

