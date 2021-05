Donna Rotunno, who represented Harvey Weinstein in New York trial and partner of The Law Offices of Rotunno & Giralamo, PC, was featured in a Daily Mail segment with WGN Radio’s Karen Conti about lawyers who represent bad people. They discuss why lawyers take on these clients and how women in the practice are treated differently.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.