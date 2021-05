Attorney David Sigale, gun law expert from the Law Firm of David G. Sigale, P.C., talks with WGN Radio’s Karen Conti about the gun rights case taken by the U. S. Supreme Court this week and the lawsuit by the City of Chicago against the gun dealer in Gary, IN. You can contact David’s firm here.

