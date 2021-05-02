Attorney Daliah Saper talks legal rights for commenting on social media

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook’s stock is up after the social media giant reported stronger-than-expected results for the first quarter thanks to soaring ad revenue. The social media giant said Wednesday, April 28, 2021, it earned $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, in the January-March period. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

First amendment rights lawyer, Daliah Saper of Saper Law Offices, joins the Karen Conti Show to talk about the Supreme Court’s decision to take the case of the cheerleader who was punished for profanity on social media outside school hours. They also discuss an employer’s right to punish employees for comments on social media. You can contact Daliah and her firm here.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.