Antonio Romanucci’s involvement with the George Floyd case

This photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country. (Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Attorney Antonio Romanucci, founding partner in the Chicago-based law firm of Romanucci & Blandin, LLC, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti on Father’s Day to discuss his involvement with the George Floyd case. Antonio is an attorney on the George Floyd civil team, represented victims of the Las Vegas shooting massacre and represents the Sterigenics plaintiffs. To contact Antonio, visit his firm’s website www.rblaw.net.

