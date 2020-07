Andrea Kramer, lawyer and expert on gender equality in the workplace, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk about the woman who was fired because her kids were too noisy at home. They also discuss how the pandemic is disproportionately affecting women in the workplace. You can purchase any of Andrea’s outstanding books here.

