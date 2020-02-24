All things optical with Dr. Carol Menner

February is Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Awareness Month, and in honor of that, ophthalmologist Dr. Carol Menner joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti! Dr. Menner is on the board of the Blind Service Association and runs her own practice, Chicago Retina. You can contact Dr. Menner’s offices at (773) 394-6990.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3734224/3734224_2020-02-24-032424.64kmono.mp3]

