Elder law attorney and Partner at Dutton, Casey, & Mesoloras, Kathryn Casey, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti on National Senior Citizen’s Day to discuss elder law and answer listener questions regarding the topic. Later, Kathryn highlighted the Elderwerks Aging Better Expo on August 31st from 8:30a.m. to 3:30p.m. The expo focuses on teaching people ways to age better in their homes, staying healthy, and more!

