Will coronavirus fears hurt local theater?

The great Chicago Tribune theater critic and author Chris Jones joins Justin to discuss a number of topics including the impact that coronavirus is having on local theater and the arts in general, ‘Some Like it Hot’ getting a pre-Broadway tryout in Chicago, the shows that might be able to replace the success of ‘Hamilton’ and some other shows that you should go see right now.

