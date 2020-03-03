Justin Kaufmann Show 3-2-20: Psychology of the coronavirus, Chicago by 'L' and a Pulaski Day 'Chicago Accent Challenge'

The Justin Kaufmann Show for Monday, 3.2.20: The Housewares association canceled the annual March trade show at Chicago’s McCormick Place amid the coronavirus outbreak. Justin talks about an article he read in ‘Psychology Today’ about how How COVID-19 is infecting our minds, not our lungs. The always delightful Geoffrey Baer returns to the show to tell us about his new documentary, “Chicago by ‘L’,” which debuts on March 4th. The hilarious T.J. Shanoff and Ed Furman talk about the return of their smash show, “Rod Blagojevich Superstar!” which is returning to the Second City for one night only. Justin examines the feud between Public Enemy and Flavor Flav…including reading some classic Flavor Flav lyrics. And we continue the quest to find the Best Chicago Accent with another episode of The Chicago Accent Challenge! This time for Casimir Pulaski Day!

