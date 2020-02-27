Justin Kaufmann Show 2-26-20: President Trump on the coronavirus threat, Mayor Lightfoot's lack of an endorsement of a presidential primary candidate and Drag Them to the Polls

The Justin Kaufmann Show for Wednesday, 2.26.20: President Trump spoke about the coronavirus threat this evening and put Vice President Pence in charge of the response. Are you starting to get worried about the virus? The Daily Line‘s Heather Cherone recaps the week in local politics including the plan to preserve affordable housing near the proposed Obama Presidential Center and Mayor Lightfoot’s lack of an endorsement for the Illinois primary. Author and former Assistant Secretary of Education Diane Ravitch discusses the current state of public education and her new book, “Slaying Goliath.” “Drag Them to the Polls“—a voter-education effort to get out the LGBTQ+ vote in the Chicago area by celebrating the city’s history of drag art and activism that will take place this Friday at Mary’s Attic in Andersonville. Raconteur Richard Streetman and Drag Queen Fox E. Kim are here to talk about it. And it’s with a heavy heart that we announce that this week will be our last visit with Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker! He’s moving out of state at the beginning of March so let’s celebrate the last Swap Meet in style! Tell us about all of your cool, old stuff!

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.