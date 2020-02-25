Justin Kaufmann Show 2-24-20: Conductors back on the CTA, how to pronounce Paczki and the future of GarPax

The Justin Kaufmann Show for Monday, 2.24.20: Streetsblog Chicago editor and Chicago Reader columnist John Greenfield talks about ways the CTA is working on reducing crime on busses and trains, the CTA taking a step to modernizing buses and the future of transportation. Kevin Green, Vice President at Rare and head of the Center for Behavior & the Environment discusses the impact that human behavior has on climate change and what we need to do to combat it. Kevin will be part of an expert panel at tomorrow’s Critical Conversation Series at the Spertus Institute that will feature activists and experts debating how we need to address climate change. “How to Speak Midwestern Author” Ted McClelland is back for another edition of “The Chicago Accent Challenge.” In you best Chicago accent, pronounce the word Pączki. Sports reporter and betting analyst Sam Panayotovich breaks down a busy week in sports including the Chicago Blackhawks making a couple of deals at the trade deadline, the start of spring training baseball, the MLB cheating scandal and the futures of Gar Forman and John Paxson. Justin also recaps his trip to New York City that included a trip to Electric Lady Studios.

