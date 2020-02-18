Justin Kaufmann Show 2-17-20: Presidential trivia, NBA All-Star weekend and Cubs games coming to Hulu

The Justin Kaufmann Show for Monday, 2.17.20: Over the weekend a gunman shot and killed a man and wounded two other people in a pedestrian tunnel that connects the Red and Blue line Jackson stops. Is the recent crime on the CTA forcing you to change the way you commute? Chicago was front and center as the NBA All-Star weekend took over the city. What did you think of the broadcast? Did it make you proud to be from Chicago? The Cubs signed a deal to air their Marquee Sports Network on the streaming service Hulu. Will you pay to watch the Cubs this season? Cards Against Humanity co-creator Max Temkin stops by to tell us about his new venture the Chicago Board Game Cafe. We celebrate Presidents Day with some trivia questions. How well do you know your presidential history? Last week a video of an American Airlines passenger repeatedly punching the seat of a woman in front of him after she reclined went viral. Over the weekend the CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian, weighed in on the controversy. Bastian said passengers “have the right to recline,” but that they should ask the person behind them before they do so, particularly if the passenger behind them is tall. Problem solved! Or is it? A new meme is taking over the internet called “One Has to Go.” It’s easy. 4 things and you pick the one that has to go. For example: Giordano’s, Al’s Beef, Portillo’s and Harold’s Chicken. Which one has to go?

